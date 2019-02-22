Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace) and Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who) are set to join the cast of Working Title's Last Night in Soho, Edgar Wright's upcoming psychological thriller set in London.

Thomasin McKenzie and Smith join previously announced Anya Taylor-Joy. Wright and Penny Dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay. Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Wright will produce. Focus Features and Film4 will co-finance the film. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Thomasin McKenzie is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Industry Entertainment and Gail Cowan. Matt Smith is represented by by UTA and Troika Talent.

Last Night in Soho is set to begin production this summer with Anya Taylor-Joy, following her breakout role in The Witch followed by Split and Glass. The psychological drama will be Edgar Wright's follow-up to the blockbuster smash hit Baby Driver. No plot details have been announced. The project has been described as a modern take on the classic Don't Look Now and Roman Polanski's Repulsion. Wright is currently finishing work on a documentary that chronicles the pop band Sparks. He is also currently developing Baby Driver 2.

