Director Edgar Wright, the man behind the likes of Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver and the upcoming Last Night in Soho, has a plan for James Bond following Daniel Craig's recent swansong, No Time to Die. Though the celebrated filmmaker is keeping the details a secret for now, he has explained the reasoning behind his potential pitch, believing that 007 needs to pivot away from the Craig saga and forge an identity of its own.

"I think Daniel Craig has so made an indelible stamp on that franchise that I think you have to go in a slightly different direction. Because I don't think there's anything to be gained by continuing in the same vein, and I would certainly think that it would be interesting to try and - I mean, I do have a take, which ever they ask me, I'll definitely pitch it to them. [Laughs] So I'm not going to say it on the podcast. But I do think that, when I sometimes see some of the names being bandied around, I can't quite see it, in terms of to me they feel like Daniel Craig 2."

No Time to Die has left a big question mark over the James Bond franchise, with fans left wondering what the hugely popular franchise will do next. It sounds like Wright knows the answer to that question, with the filmmaker adding, "My theory is that the Bonds have got to be like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and I think you've got to alternate."

Edgar Wright is already well-established as having a vision all his own, something which he had wonderfully demonstrated in the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver, and the studio would be foolish not to hear what he would do with the world of James Bond. Clearly, the director would go in a completely different direction to what a lot of fans are expecting, with Wright stating that the various casting favorites, which include Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Henry Cavill, are too similar to the legacy left by Daniel Craig.

Despite multiple delays and various production woes, No Time to Die has continued the iconic franchise's success, grossing $525 million worldwide and thus becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie of 2021. So, even though the movie brings Daniel Craig's era to an end, the studio will be on the hunt for the best way to continue the adventures of James Bond, and a wildly kinetic, stylized 007 outing helmed by Edgar Wright could well be the way to go.

Edgar Wright will soon turn his unique eye to the horror genre with the upcoming psychological horror flick Last Night in Soho. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp, Last Night in Soho follows Eloise, a young woman with a passion for fashion design and a strange sixth sense, who finds herself transported back in time to 1966 London in the body of an iconic night club singer of the era named Sandie. While in Sandie's body, Eloise begins to realize that Sandie's life in the Swinging Sixties is not as glamorous as it appears to be and both past and present begin to fall apart with horrifying consequences.

Last Night in Soho is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on 29 October 2021 by Universal Pictures and Focus Features. This comes to us from The Happy Sad Confused podcast.