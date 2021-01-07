Filmmaker Edgar Wright has been relatively quiet on the cinematic side for some time after 2017's Baby Driver. But now the maverick filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his next feature, Last Night in Soho. The movie is described as a psychological horror film and sees an eclectic cast headed by rising star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Total Film magazine recently released a new image from the film that sees Taylor-Joy's character bathed in eerie red light as she gazes over her back at something. Along with the still, the magazine also featured an interview in which Edgar Wright explained the inspiration behind his latest project.

"The idea for [Last Night in Soho] is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho. I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, 'What have these walls seen?' And walking the streets late at night. Soho's become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It's one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen."

The synopsis for the movie that was supplied along with the image tells of the year 2019, in which Eloise, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who is a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. While Eloise struggles with her ambitions, in 1965, an aspiring singer Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, discovers that "the big city's supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole."

Of course, since the film is described as a "psychological horror", it is unlikely to revolve entirely around the two girls separated by time trying to get ahead in the world. At some point, the characters of Eloise and Sandy are going to meet, which is presumably where the horror part of the story begins.

Fans of Wright's earlier works are looking forward to what the filmmaker does in this fresh genre. While jis earlier work Shaun of the Dead was technically a horror movie, it was really a full-fledged comedy, whereas Last Night in Soho seems to be a straight-up horror.

The presence of Anya Taylor-Joy should also give a boost to audience interest in the film. Following the breakout success of The Queen's Gambit, the actress has become a hot commodity in Hollywood, and her future career is being observed with great interest.

Before breaking into mainstream roles, Taylor-Joy made her mark in critically acclaimed horror movies like Rober Eggers' The Witch, and M. Night Shyamalan's Split, so Wright's film will be a homecoming of sorts for the actress to the genre that set her on the path to success.

Directed by Edgar Wright, with a screenplay by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho features a lead cast comprising of Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and Matt Smith. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 23. This latest images comes to us from Games Radar.