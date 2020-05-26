Yet another highly-anticipated movie has been delayed to 2021. Focus Features has announced that Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho has been pushed back a full seven months. The thriller has been set to arrive in theaters on September 25 of this year. Instead, it will now arrive on April 23, 2021.

The current situation in Hollywood has left a number of big movies scrambling to put together a release strategy. Many are hoping to find a theatrical release date elsewhere on the calendar, bet in late 2020 or sometime in 2021. In this case, it seems the move was made out of pure necessity. Taking to Twitter, director Edgar Wright confirmed the news and explained that the movie isn't quite finished yet. To help ease the sting of the long delay, the filmmaker did share a new photo from his latest. Here's what Wright had to say.

Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future... It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho@FocusFeatures@universalukpic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

As for the photo, it shows stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith staring longingly into one another's eyes with an old-school rotary phone in the background. Edgar Wright previously teased that our lead character will get to travel through time in an "abstract" way. So we are going to be dealing with present day, as well as the 60s, it would seem. Wright has been cagey about it, as has the cast. When we spoke to Taylor-Joy earlier this year she simply told us, "Mysterious it shall stay."

The cast also includes Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnove Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman II) and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey). Edgar Wright penned the screenplay alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful). Nira Park, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner serve as producers with Wright. Previously, the filmmaker revealed that influences for the mysterious thriller include Nicolas Roeg's Don't Look Now and Roman Polanski's Repulsion. Beyond that, we're probably going to have to wait a while for more details.

This serves as Edgar Wright's follow-up to his 2017 hit Baby Driver. While Wright had made a name for himself with movies like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, it served as his true commercial breakout, earning $226 million at the global box office. Baby Driver was also nominated for three Oscars. That put a big spotlight on his next project, whatever it ended up being. Unfortunately, given the delay, it means we are likely a long way off from seeing a trailer. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out the new photo from Edgar Wright's Twitter.