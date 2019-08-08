Edgar Wright's follow-up to Baby Driver will be here in just over a year. Focus Features has announced they will release the filmmaker's latest Last Night in Soho on Friday, September 25, 2020, domestically. Universal Pictures International is handling the overseas release and we don't, as of right now, have specific dates for the international rollout. Either way, those of us in the States have this to look forward to in the Fall of next year.

Little has been revealed about the movie so far. We know it will be something of a departure for Edgar Wright, as it's not going to be a comedy. Instead, it's been described as a thriller. Wright, in the early stages ahead of filming, used Nicolas Roeg's 1973 thriller Don't Look Now and Roman Polanski's 1965 feature Repulsion as touchstones. As of this writing, there is no official plot synopsis or anything of the like. Filming kicked off in May and a teaser poster made its way online. For now, that's all we really have to go on. We're likely going to be left mostly in the dark on this one until a trailer is released sometime next year.

Focus Features is only willing to describe Last Night in Soho as a "London-set psychological thriller" for the time being. The cast is truly impressive. The ensemble includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnove Karlsen (Dead Birds), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

Related: Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Edgar Wright's New Thriller Last Night in Soho

In his early career, Edgar Wright became known for his collaborations with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Together, they made the horror/comedy Shaun of the Dead, the cop movie spoof Hot Fuzz and the sci-fi buddy comedy The World's End. These are commonly referred to as the Cornetto trilogy. Wright also helmed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

However, it was 2017's Baby Driver that really helped put him on Hollywood's map in a big way. The movie was a massive hit with critics, going on to earn three Oscar nominations. It also proved to be a big hit at the box office, earning $226 million worldwide. As such, it became a rare, original hit in the modern Hollywood landscape, which is dominated by franchises. Though, somewhat ironically, a sequel is in development. Star Ansel Elgort recently revealed that he's seen a script and Wright stated on Twitter that, if all goes well, the sequel will happen soon. But first, he's got something new to bring our way.

Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful) co-wrote the screenplay for this new, mysterious thriller. Nira Park, Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing alongside Wright. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This update comes from Focus Features.