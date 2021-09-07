Last Night in Soho premiered out of competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival over this past Labor Day weekend. While the preview audiences were able to watch the premiere of the upcoming film, director Edgar Wright took it upon himself to ensure no spoilers are to ever be revealed to the public prior to the film's release date. The Last Night in Soho director wrote a letter to the world, and posted it on his Twitter account. Check out director Edgar Wright's letter below.

"In Last Night in Soho, our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time. I would love the audience to go on that journey too when the film opens on October 29th. We purposely pushed the film back to this autumn date, not just so that it can hopefully be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, but also so the nights would be longer and the audience could go in cold... literally. Myself and the cast and crew of Last Night in Soho are so excited to be premiering at the Venice Film Festival and would love to ask you, our first viewers, to keep the secrets within so that others can discover them later. When writing about the film, we'd love everyone who sees it to discover the story along with Eloise. So, please, if you can, keep the experience intact for future audiences so that what happens in Last Night in Soho, stays in Soho...."

At the bottom of the letter, it seems to have also been signed by Edgar Wright and the cast and crew. Last Night in Soho is an upcoming British psychological horror film directed by Edgar Wright. The screenplay for the film was also written by Edgar Wright himself, along with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellnar, Nira Park, and Edgar Wright, the upcoming psychological horror film is set to be released only in theaters next month. Last Night in Soho is distributed by Focus Features and Universal Pictures.

The official synopsis for the upcoming film reads as, An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and the late Diana Rigg. The film also marks the final film appearances of Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who both died in September and October 2020.

Last Night in Soho was originally scheduled to be released last year on 25 September 2020, but was unfortunately delayed to 23 April 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the upcoming film was delayed yet again to October 22, before being delayed one last time to the following weekend. The horror film will also serve as Edgar Wright's first feature since 2017. On the Rotten Tomatoes website, 78% of 18 critics have given the film a positive review, with an average rating of 7.7/10.

After having its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival over this past weekend, Last Night in Soho will also screen at the Toronto International Film Festival later this month. Another screening will be taking place on September 10th at the Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival. So now you heard from the man himself, whatever you may know about the upcoming film, please do reveal any spoilers to the world. Last Night in Soho is currently set for a theatrically release in the United Kingdom and United States on October 29th.