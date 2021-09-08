The official trailer for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho has just been released. From the director of Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver, and Ant-Man, the psychological horror movie just held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Ahead of its wider release in October, Focus Features has released the official trailer online, and you can take a look at it below.

The logline for Last Night in Soho reads: "Eloise, a young woman with a passion for fashion design and a strange sixth sense, mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 1966 London in the body of her idol, a singer named Sandie. While in Sandie's body, she enters into a romantic relationship; but then, she begins to realize that the glamour of the 1960s London is not what it appears to be and the past and present seem to fall apart with shady and horrifying consequences."

Wright directs Last Night in Soho using a screenplay co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy lead a cast that also includes Matt Smith, Terence Stam, Rita Tushingtham, Jessie Mei Li, and Michael Ajao. Late Bond girl and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg is also posthumously featured in her final role. It is also the final movie appearance of Margaret Nolan, who passed away in October 2020.

"It's difficult to extricate the movie from working with her now because the thought of the movie was quite interesting, very emotional experience to conceive and make, and now that's all tied up with the fact that Diana is not with us anymore," Edgar Wright said at a press conference on Saturday promoting the world premiere. "In those situations where it's desperately sad, I won't to get to have another gossipy brunch with Diana Rigg. The only thing I can take away from it is like how lucky I was to work with her and know her."

"In 'Last Night in Soho,' our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time," Wright recently said on Twitter, encouraging viewers not to spoil the movie for others. "I would love the audience to go on that journey too when the film opens on October 29th. We purposely pushed the film back to this autumn date, not just so that it can hopefully be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, but also so the nights would be longer and the audience could go in cold... literally."

He added: "Myself and the cast and crew of Last Night in Soho are so excited to be premiering at the Venice Film Festival and would love to ask you, our first viewers, to keep the secrets within so that others can discover them later. When writing about the film, we'd love everyone who sees it to discover the story along with Eloise. So, please, if you can, keep the experience intact for future audiences so that what happens in Last Night in Soho, stays in Soho...."

Last Night in Soho will be released on Oct. 29, 2021. Originally, the movie was set to premiere in September 2020, but the pandemic would result in multiple release date delays before arriving at this final date. The new trailer comes to us from Focus Features.