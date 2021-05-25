A new full trailer for Last Night in Soho has just been released, along with an official poster for the upcoming psychological horror movie. Starring acclaimed actress Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma, The Queen's Gambit) in a lead role, the movie is the latest feature from director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver), who co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The movie will be released in theaters this fall, and you can watch the trailer below.

Wright, Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Laura Richardson produced the movie. The official logline reads: "Edgar Wright's psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences..."

Along with Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho stars Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit), Matt Smith (Doctor Who, House of the Dragon), Terence Stamp (Superman, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Michael Ajao (Silent Witness), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), and Margaret Nolan (Goldfinger). Late Game of Thrones favorite and Bond girl Diana Rigg, who passed away in September, also stars in her final movie role.

This is certainly not Anya Taylor-Joy's first foray into the horror genre. Her breakout role was as the lead in the 2015 horror flick The Witch, which earned her a Gotham Award and an Empire Award. M. Night Shyamalan would also bring in Taylor-Joy to star in the psychological horror movie Split in 2016, a role that she would reprise in the 2019 sequel Glass. The acclaimed actress was also featured in a starring role in the X-Men movie The New Mutants, which has been described as a "superhero horror movie."

"Not to say much about the movie, but when I watch bits of it back in ADR or whatever I am disturbed," Taylor-Joy said of Last Night in Soho on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year. "It's very claustrophobic. The colors are so intense. It's a really well-directed acid trip. I think people will really like it. You definitely will not be bored."

Speaking about what it was like to work with Edgar Wright, Anya Taylor-Joy added: "The man loves cinema. He loves any art form. It's so fun to talk music with him. He just knows everything. I don't know how he fits it all in his head. I loved it. As a dancer, he's big on choreography, and things happen on beats. It's not quite to the level of Baby Driver where you're coordinating exact car chases to the beats of the music, but I sort of act in beats in my head. I count those out for myself, and he says them out loud. So it's wonderful to do that."

Last Night in Soho will be released in theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. Given the levels of talent involved on both sides of the camera, this will definitely be one for horror fans to watch out for this fall. The new official trailer comes to us from Focus Features.