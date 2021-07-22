With recent reports suggesting that HBO have been spending Game of Thrones amounts of money on video game based series The Last of Us, there has been no shortage of on-set leaks and the latest set of images and videos have some courtesy of an unlikely source - a fan who managed to just walk onto the set of the show and have a good look around. While there were no cast members in sight, which was terribly unfortunate, there is no doubting that the images are taken on the set and they give a good look at what can be expected when the series arrives.

The The Last of Us set photos and video give a great view of what has been done to Fort Macleod in Canada, where filming has been underway for a little while, in order to transform it into Austin, Texas. While they don't confirm anything about plot or cast of the show, it does prove that the series will begin in the same way as the first video game, which includes a part of the story taking place in the Lone Star State.

Twitter user @necromonica1 posted a series of images, which included who areas of the set, vehicles and a few close ups of some of the store fronts. While it may seem odd for a regular member of the public to be let loose on the set of such a big production, it was all above board, as part of the set was open for people to walk around, and while she remained there to see some of the filming taking place, she did not record anything to as not to provide spoilers from the video game adaptation. She also followed up the series of posts by tweeting a plea for people not to follow her expecting more images, as apparently once filming was underway "security is tight."

Another shot from the set for my TLOUsers… yep that’s my name for fans and I say it with the greatest amount of love in my heart ❤️TLOUve you pic.twitter.com/84FqSsGt3A — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk read 📌 (@necromonica1) July 21, 2021

Some close ups from the set of TLOU pic.twitter.com/d81HFczjUW — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk read 📌 (@necromonica1) July 20, 2021

Cops on TLOU pic.twitter.com/EaBRlCZZzH — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk read 📌 (@necromonica1) July 19, 2021

Walking down the road omg omg pic.twitter.com/3GDYiah61Z — Ted’s desk 🧛‍♀️ 🇨🇦 kindness is punk read 📌 (@necromonica1) July 19, 2021

The images came as Fringe and Mindhunter star Anna Torv was added to the cast to play "Tess", a character who is "a smuggler and hardened survivor in a post pandemic world." Torv's TV breakout came in the sci-fi series Fringe, which led her to roles in Netflix's Secret City and Mindhunter. This is not the first time she has worked for HBO either, having worked on Open, Ryan Murphy's polygamy drama didn't make it to series.

The Last of Us takes its story from the video game of the same name, taking place 20 years after much of the world has been decimated by a disease. Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a survivor of the pandemic who is hired to smuggle 14 year old Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, out of a quarantine zone. While the task begins simple enough, what follows is a harrowing journey across the country, as the pair begin discover that they will need to rely on each other to survive.

The series also stars Gabriel Luna, Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett and Jeffrey Pierce. The first season of ten episodes will air on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2022.