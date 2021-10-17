Pedro Pascal has been spotted as The Last of Us lead Joel in a new behind-the-scenes image. While Pascal's character was recently shown-off in an official image from the upcoming video game adaptation, it was only from the back, with this new image from the set giving us a look at the actor in costume from the front.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) on the set today.



📸 @KristinRaworthpic.twitter.com/iqk3quLANw — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 13, 2021

Though the image is far being as impressive as the official shot, it does once again demonstrate the level of accuracy with which the world of the popular video game is being brought to life in live action. While this new shot is a little on the grainy side, with Pedro Pascal covering his face with a mask, the costume itself is near-enough identical to that of Joel in The Last of Us, with the image confirming that the actor is certainly a solid choice for the role.

Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment, The Last of Us finds players as Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States. Players must use firearms and improvised weapons, as well as stealth and other tactics, in order to defend themselves against hostile humans and cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus that has spread across the nation. The Last of Us is considered to be one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time, with critics praising its in-depth narrative and characterization, elements that should be easy to take from the pixels of a video game world into a live action, small screen adaptation.

While visually it certainly looks like The Last of Us will be an accurate depiction of the source material, creator Neil Druckmann has revealed that the TV series will deviate from the video game where appropriate. "Things sometimes stay pretty close," Druckmann explained recently. "It's funny to see my dialogue there from the games in HBO scripts. And sometimes they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium."

Druckmann's involvement with the adaptation should assure fans, with The Last of Us creator not only on board to serve as a writer and producer, but also a director, with Druckmann recently confirmed to be helming several episodes of the upcoming series.

The series will be led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, a hardened survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who, while being defiant and angry, has a private need for kinship and belonging. Making up the supporting cast are Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Joel's younger brother; Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the head of the resistance movement Fireflies; Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, a rebel living in a quarantine zone; and Anna Torv as Tess, a hardened survivor and Joel's smuggler partner.

The first season of The Last of Us is expected to debut on HBO in 2022, and is a joint production by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games. It's one of many video games getting a new adaptation from Sony. This comes to us courtesy of The Last of Us News. The fan art above was created by Andrea C. White.