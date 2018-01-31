When this current season of Riverdale wraps production, star K.J. Apa will head directly into his new feature film, The Last Summer. The actor has finalized a deal to lead an ensemble cast in this romantic comedy, which follows the lives of a group of recent high school graduates during the summer before they all leave for college. Principal photography is scheduled to begin on April 23, although it remains unclear how many more characters have yet to be cast at this time, or if Apa will go back to his natural hair color.

William Bindley will direct from a script he wrote with Scott Bindley, with April Prosser (Plus One) providing a script polish. William Bindley's last directorial effort, Madison, starring Jim Caviezel, hit theaters back in 2005, which the director made from a script he co-wrote with Scott Bindley. His other directorial efforts include Judicial Consent and The Eighteenth Angel, but he has also been keeping busy as a producer. William Bindley produced both of the Nut Job movies, along with a third installment that is in post-production.

William Bindley also served as an executive producer on The Fluffy Movie: Unity Through Laughter, Mother's Day, Spark: A Space Tail, Pirate Cate and the upcoming Hate Crimes. Scott Bindley has also written Miracle Beach, TV movies Cop and a Half: New Recruit and Johnny & Clyde, along with The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature and the upcoming Nut Job 3. Gulfstream Pictures will be financing the romantic comedy, but the project doesn't have a studio home at this time, and no release date has been given. With production starting this spring, it's possible this could be ready for release in the summer of 2019.

Mike Karz and Wayne Rice will produce The Last Summer, with Barbara McCarthy serving as the casting director. Gulfstream Pictures is run by Bindley and Karz, which is backed by Redrover Co., Ltd., a Korea-based innovator in 3D movie stereoscopic technology, which also serves as a consortium of U.S. private equity funds. Gulfstream is also working on a feature adaptation of the Julia Butterfly Hill's autobiography The Legacy of Luna: The Story of a Tree, a Woman and the Struggle to Save the Redwoods, along with Warner Bros.' King David, based on the book David: The Divided Heart by Rabbi David Wolpe, which is being adapted by Todd Komarnicki.

While K.J. Apa is best known for playing Archie Andrews on The CW's Riverdale, is no stranger to the big screen as well. The actor made his feature film debut in Altar Rock and also starred in the family film entitled A Dog's Purpose last year. Before landing the Archie Andrews role, he starred as Kane Jenkins on Shortland Street and as Jack on The Cul De Sac. Deadline broke the news of his casting in The Last Summer.