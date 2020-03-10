Vin Diesel has, throughout his career, truly made the most of what he's been given. He turned Fast & Furious into one of the biggest franchises around, became part of The Avengers franchise by saying "I am Groot" and now, he's possibly about to turn a massive flop into an unlikely franchise. Against all odds, The Last Witch Hunter 2 is in the works, according to Diesel.

The actor is currently promoting his latest movie Bloodshot. During a recent interview, while discussing 2015's The Last Witch Hunter, Vin Diesel made the unexpected reveal that Lionsgate is working on a sequel. While it sounds like things are in the earlier stages, the fact that this is happening at all is kind of baffling for reasons we'll get into in a second. Here's what Diesel had to say about it.

"Lionsgate is coming and saying, 'We're putting a writer on for the next one.' That's kinda cool! ... And this is just recent, by the way. But it's funny that you mentioned Last Witch Hunter because I'm in a meeting with Lionsgate and they're actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter."

This is absolutely nothing against anyone who enjoyed 2015's fantasy epic, but the odds were very much stacked against The Last Witch Hunter 2 happening. For one, the movie carries a very poor 17 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it's money that matters most with these things, and that's why this is so surprising. Directed by Breck Eisner, the movie cost $90 million to produce, yet it earned just $146 million at the box office, and a measly $27 million domestically.

Conventional wisdom says that's a box office bomb. And yet, here we are. It seems the movie must have done quite well on VOD and perhaps on streaming in the years since it was released. Speaking further about his career, Vin Diesel hints at that being the case, as he suggests people found their way to it, in their own time.

"As an artist, the more experienced I get, the more I am appreciating just the fact that my work somehow finds you and that you get to experience it at your own time and at your own pace, and I'm less concerned, and maybe it's because of accolades. Maybe it's because I'm a part of Avengers or I'm a part of Disney, I'm a part of Guardians and I'm a part of Fast and I've had so much of that wonderful experience that I think the higher thinking becomes, when people tell me that they love the Witch Hunter, and they want to see Michael Caine and I go into another one, I go, 'Wow!'"

This would, potentially, give Vin Diesel yet another franchise. Plus, he's got Riddick 4 possibly happening as well. For now, there is no word on who is involved in The Last Witch Hunter 2, like who is writing the script, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.