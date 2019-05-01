The second trailer for Late Night teases the upcoming comedy from Amazon Studios. Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling star in the movie, which is a unique look at the world of late night television. This view centers on the first female to have ever gotten her own late night show and how hard she worked at keeping it afloat until it all fell apart. Now, Kaling's character, who has zero experience in the world of comedy or late night TV, is here to help clean up the mess and hopefully save the show.

Late Night centers on legendary talk-show host Katherine Newberry (Emma Thompson), who is a pioneer in her field. She is the only woman to ever have had a long-running program on late night television. In order to do so, she has kept her writers' room, which only includes men, on a very short leash. But when her ratings plummet seemingly out of nowhere, and she is accused of being a "woman who hates women," Newberry is faced with a new challenge and puts gender equality on her short to-do list. She impulsively hires Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), who is a chemical plant efficiency expert, as the first and only female on her writing staff. Things don't exactly start on the right foot for the new team.

There are rumors going around that Katherine Newbery is going to be replaced by a younger, hipper male host, which is hinted at in the Late Night trailer. Newberry demands that her writers make her funny and relevant again, but it isn't exactly that simple. This is where Mindy Kaling as Molly Patel begins to shine, after some rough trials. She soon starts to write her on bits and the show begins to evolve, all while getting rave reviews and some credit to Patel.

Early reviews for Late Night have been positive. Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson have a great chemistry, which is even evident in the brief trailers we've seen thus far. The comedy has been compared to a unique rom-com in the way that it's not about a traditional relationship. Instead it's a writer and boss relationship shown through the comedic lens with the late night TV industry as the backdrop. We've seen David Letterman and Jay Leno battle each other over the years, which helps to make Late Night stand out.

In addition to starring in Late Night, Mindy Kaling also wrote and produced the movie. John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Denis O'Hare, and Megalyn Echikunwoke also star in the comedy alongside Emma Thompson and Kaling. Late Night premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it was purchased by Amazon Studios. The movie will hit theaters on June 7th. You can watch the second trailer for Late Night below, thanks to the Amazon Studios YouTube channel.

Late Night poster