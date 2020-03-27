Laughter is healing, and a renowned group of celebrity comedians, including Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt and many more will be performing April 4, 2020 at 4pm pst (4/4 at 4pm) via a livestream to lift the nation's spirits as well as to raise money for a relief fund.

Laugh Aid will be produced in partnership with Comedy Gives Back, Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central. The goal of Laugh Aid is to entertain the world through technology as we sequester in our homes, while supporting the comedy community that lives and breathes with a live audience.

Comedians will be creating content specifically for Laugh Aid, be it a special edition podcast, an interview, or peak into their family life during this crazy time and we will bring it into your homes, from their homes.

Viewing is donation based and all profits will be donated to Comedy Gives Back's Relief Fund.The relief fund is now open and taking submissions for grants: click here.

Additional celebrity comedians performing include The Sklar Brothers , Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer, Nikki Glaser, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Jessica Kirson, Anthony Jeselnik , Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder, and many others. See www.comedygivesback.com for the current lineup.

Laugh Aid will take place on Saturday, April 4, at 4 p.m. Pacific (PST) / 7 p.m. Eastern (EST). The group aims to bring laughter to the world, and relief and comfort to fellow comedians in need during this difficult time when all live performances are banned.

In difficult times like these, many of us (including medical science) find laughter the best medicine. While bringing a few hours of much needed relief to a distressed nation, our industry needs to support our peers that may find themselves in less than comical situations.

What: A comedy livestream showcasing comedians in their quarantine states.

When: Saturday, April 4, 4 p.m. (PST)

Where: Streamable on Laugh Lounge app, Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central's YouTube channel, and Facebook will simultaneously stream the curated content, powered by Suitespot. Audio version will be available via Spotify and SiriusXM post live stream. Promoted by influencer Jay Shetty and his ICON network. The audio version will be available on Spotify. Laugh Lounge is a new app providing live streaming comedy shows every week with over 150 exclusive shows a year and tons more on-demand. To start your free trial, download the app: aughlounge.onelink.me

Who: Comedians including Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Amanda Seales, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt and many more. Line up subject to change.

Why: The Comedy Gives Back's Relief Fund supports stand-up comedians in times of need. Support is offered via financial relief grants. Comedians in need apply for grants at: www.comedygivesback.com.

How: Donations can be made via: CGB Telethon.