Black Adam won't be the first superhero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play on the big screen after all. Though Johnson is currently shooting Black Adam with a planned 2022 release for the movie, word has come in that The Rock has signed on to voice Superman's pet, Krypto the Super-Dog, in the animated feature DC's League of Super-Pets. The movie is scheduled to theatrically release in May 2022, about two months before Black Adam premieres.

In addition to lending his voice to Clark Kent's best friend, Dwayne Johnson will produce the movie alongside Seven Bucks Productions' Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The script was written by Jared Stern who will also co-direct with Sam Levine. Per Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group, an all-star voice cast will make up the rest of the animated super-pets and animal villains. Putting The Rock in a lead role is obviously a great start.

Created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, Krypto the Super-Dog made his first appearance in Adventure Comics #210 for DC Comics in 1955. Resembling a Labrador Retriever, the white-haired pooch carries similar superpowers to adult Kryptonians with exceptionally strong senses of hearing and smelling. He was intended to be a one-off character, though he continued to make appearances in comic books due to his popularity with readers.

In 2005, Cartoon Network gave the superpowered animal his own show by launching the animated series Krypto the Super-Dog. With Samuel Vincent voicing the dog, the series followed Krypto teaming up with other superhero pets like the Dog Star Patrol, Supergirl's cat Streaky the Supercat, and Batman's Ace the Bat-Hound. The crime-fighting animals would take on supervillain-owned pets like Joker's hyenas Bud and Lou, Lex Luthor's iguana Ignatius, and the Penguin's trained birds.

On the live-action side, Krypto made his debut in the DC Universe series Titans with trained dog actors sharing the role. Depicted as a Golden Retriever, this version of Krypto was a test subject who joins the Titans after he's rescued from a Kryptonite-powered cage at Cadmus Laboratories. The Superman prequel series Smallville also featured an episode where Clark Kent (Tom Welling) similarly rescues a dog test subject from Luther Corp, but while he considers naming him Krypto, he ends up naming it Shelby.

Krypto has also made another special appearance on the big screen in his animated form. In 2018, the dog appeared in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies as one of many superhero characters to be given their own movie. He has since appeared on the animated series DC Super Hero Girls as well with Dee Bradley Baker providing the voice of the canine. DC fans can also play as Krypto in various video games like Lego DC Super Villains and Infinite Crisis.

DC's League of Super-Pets will be released on May 20, 2022, going up against movies like Mission: Impossible 7 and John Wick: Chapter 4. As for Black Adam, that guaranteed blockbuster will follow with its own premiere on July 29, 2022. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.