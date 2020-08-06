Amazon has handed the A League of Their Own reboot a series order. Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham created the new one-hour show, which is a reinterpretation of the original movie following the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Development on the series started back in early 2018, with Jacobson reaching out to original director Penny Marshall to receive her blessing to continue on with the series idea. Marshall agreed and sadly passed away shortly after.

“28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked.”



From co-creators @AbbiJacobson and Will Graham comes A League of Their Own, the series. Go ahead, we’ll allow you this one cry. pic.twitter.com/zOeS0jpRE0 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 6, 2020

This reinterpretation of A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it. Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham released a statement, which you can read below.

"28 years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked. We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We're hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities."

The A League of Their Own series stars Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams, alongside Emmy nominee D'Arcy Carden, BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado. Recurring guest stars include Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, and Melanie Field. Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios, also released a statement. He had this to say.

"There's no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video. Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love, and, of course, baseball. We're so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world."

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers are Will Graham, Abbi Jacobson, Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo, and co-executive producer Elizabeth Koe. Jamie Babbit served as executive producer for and directed the pilot. Based on the film from Sony's Columbia Pictures. Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, says, "Abbi and Will have done a masterful job of reimagining this timeless classic. We are very thankful to our partners at Amazon for bringing this incredibly relevant and important story to audiences around the globe."

A League of Their Own came out in 1992 and was praised by viewers and critics. Directed by Penny Marshall, the original movie stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, and Lori Petty. The screenplay was written by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel from a story by Kelly Candaele and Kim Wilson. In 2012, it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Amazon Video's official Twitter account was the first to announce the news.