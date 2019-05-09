Now in post-production, the as yet untitled Led Zeppelin feature documentary, directed by Bernard MacMahon, celebrates the world's best-selling rock band on their fiftieth anniversary. The documentary traces the journeys of the four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968 for a rehearsal that will change the future of rock, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocks The Beatles off the top of the charts and they become the number one band in the world.

With brand new interviews of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham, this documentary will be the first of its kind; the Led Zeppelin story told through the words of the men that lived it, with no outside voices or conjecture. Featuring never before seen archive film and photographs, state of the art audio transfers of the band's music, as well as the music that shaped their sound, this documentary will be the definitive telling of the birth of the world's biggest selling rock band. It is the first and only time the band have participated in a documentary in fifty years.

"When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story." -Jimmy Page

"Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story." -Robert Plant

"The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring this story to life." -John Paul Jones

The Led Zeppelin documentary comes from the award-winning team behind American Epic: directed by Bernard MacMahon, written by Bernard MacMahon and Allison McGourty, edited by Dan Gitlin, with sound supervision by Nicholas Bergh, and produced by Allison McGourty, Bernard MacMahon, Duke Erikson and Ged Doherty.