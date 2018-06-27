Netflix has released the first trailer for The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. The movie features Josh Brolin in the lead and serves as another brick in the wall for the actor who is having a banner year. Not only did the Oscar-nominee star as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2, both of which are among the biggest movies of the year (the former of which is now one of the biggest movies of all time), but he's also back in Sicario: Day of the Soldado this weekend, which has been getting very positive buzz. This time, he's taking a break from the seriousness to star in a little father/son comedy for Netflix.

The trailer plays on the idea of a father being disconnected from his modern son, who enjoys the comfort of wifi and a Marriott hotel, as opposed to camping and learning to hunt. There is a lot of situational humor, such as one might expect with something cut from this particular cloth. Some of the jokes fall a bit flat, but maybe they just need a little more context? There also appears to be a good deal of heart, blended with some relatively mild action and adventure. This movie may not be reinventing the wheel, but the whole father and son thing never really wears thin. At least not when it's done well.

In The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Buck Ferguson (Josh Brolin), famous for hunting whitetail deer, plans a special episode of his hunting show around a bonding weekend with his estranged son, Jaden (Montana Jordan). With trusted - but hapless - cameraman and friend Don (Danny McBride) in tow, Buck sets out for what soon becomes an unexpectedly epic adventure of father-son reconnection in the great outdoors.

Also starring Scoot McNairy and Carrie Coon, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter is directed by Jody Hill(Observe and Report), who previously collaborated with Danny McBride on HBO's Vice Principals and Eastbound and Down. The movie was written by Hill, McBride and John Carcieri. The Netflix original is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Hill. Executive Producers include Lila Yacoub, McBride and David Gordon Green, who collaborated on the script for the upcoming Halloween movie, which Green directed.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter made its debut at this year's SXSW festival. Unfortunately, the majority of those critics who saw it weren't having it, as the movie has just a single positive review Rotten Tomatoes. Though, only six reviews have been counted, but that still doesn't bode terribly well. Not only that, but Netflix has a very spotty track record in terms of quality when it comes to their original movies. Subscribers will have to decide for themselves when the movie arrives on the streaming service July 6. Be sure to check out the trailer for The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, courtesy of Netflix, for yourself below.