Reese Witherspoon has announced the Legally Blonde 20th anniversary reunion. The actress shared a teaser for the event, which will stream tomorrow, October 20th. Witherspoon played Elle Woods in the 2001 one movie and she can be seen with Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonte), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond) in the teaser.

Reese Witherspoon said, "Ohmigod you guys!! It's a Legally Blonde Reunion. We laughed, we cried, and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old time's sake!. She went on and states, "For the first time in 20 years, join me and the Legally Blonde cast tomorrow at 3:15 p.m. PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don't you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?" From the brief tease, it seems that the cast all had an excellent time talking about the past 20 years.

Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman hosted the Legally Blonde reunion, which will benefit the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides meals to individuals effected by disasters. In a recent interview, Luke Wilson recalled working with Reese Witherspoon for the first time. "She was great in that movie and I think that's why adults responded to it, but also like so many kids back then really loved her character," said Wilson. "And I will never have a movie like that where people, a lot of women that were girls when it came out, are now showing it to their kids - so it's really fun to see a movie come full circle like that."

Legally Blonde hit theaters in 2001 and became a quick hit. It was able to earn over $141 million globally and spawned a hit sequel. Legally Blonde 3 has been in development since 2018, and it will see Reese Witherspoon reprise her beloved Elle Woods. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are writing the script for the long-awaited sequel, which will see Kaling and Goor reportedly putting "an entirely new fresh spin" on the franchise. No story details have been revealed, as of this writing.

Legally Blonde is based on Amanda Brown's 2001 novel of the same name. The movie was written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, and directed by Robert Luketic. The story finds Elle Woods, a sorority girl, who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree at Harvard Law School. She fights through stereotypes and ends up learning a lot more about herself in the process. The book is based on Brown's own experiences of going to Stanford Law School while being obsessed with the world of fashion. While we wait for more news on Legally Blonde 3, you can check out the trailer for the 20th anniversary above, thanks to Reese Witherspoon's Instagram account.