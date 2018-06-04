15 years after the Legally Blonde sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde hit theaters, Elle Woods is finally looking to make her return. After years of rumors and speculation, Reese Witherspoon has entered talks to reprise her beloved Elle Woods role in Legally Blonde 3 for MGM, with the actress also slated to produce through her Hello Sunshine company. MGM is also closing a deal with original Legally Blonde writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith to return and write the script.

The original Legally Blonde was a surprise hit in the summer of 2001, which helped put then rising star Reese Witherspoon on the map. The story followed Elle Woods, a smart and popular sorority girl who is unceremoniously dumped by her boyfriend Warner (Matthew Davis). She tries to win him back by following him to Harvard Law School, where she's surprisingly accepted and begins to learn more about herself while bringing a Southern California style to the conservative school.

The first movie, directed by Robert Luketic from McCullah and Smith's screenplay adapted from Amanda Brown's novel, was one of the surprise hits of the summer of 2001, taking in $96.5 million domestically and $141.7 million worldwide, from just an $18 million budget. This success lead to the 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde being made, directed by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld from a script by Kate Kondell, didn't fare quite as well, earning $90.1 million domestic and $124.9 million worldwide, from a $45 million budget.

The sequel followed Elle Woods to Washington D.C. where she joined the staff of a congresswoman (Sally Field) as she tries to bass a ban on all animal testing. There is no indication yet if Legally Blonde 3 will bring back Elle's husband Emmett (Luke Wilson), who she married at the end of Legally Blonde 2, or other characters like Jennifer Coolidge's Paulette, Regina King's Grace Rossiter or Mary Lynn Rajskub's Reena Giuliani. No director is attached at this time, and there is no indication as to when production may begin, or if MGM is already eyeing a release date for this sequel.

Marc Platt, who produced the original, will return to produce this sequel, alongside Marc Platt Productions production president Adam Siegel. Reese Witherspoonn is coming off Disney's A Wrinkle In Time adaptation, where she played Mrs. Whatsit. She will also return for a new season of HBO's Big Little Lies, which debuts sometime in 2019, and she recently signed on to star in and produce an untitled TV series for Apple's new streaming service, alongside Jennifer Aniston, which centers on a morning talk show. She is also attached to star in and produce a live action adaptation of Tinker Bell for Disney, which Victoria Strouse (Finding Dory) is currently writing, plus a new fantasy movie called Wish List, which is being written by Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger (Kung Fu Panda movies), along with Randi Mayem Singer (Mrs. Doubtfire). Variety reported the news earlier today.