Cheers erupted from the Legally Blonde fanbase earlier this year after it was confirmed that after 17 years the franchise is being revived for a third movie, with fans bending and snapping all over the place in celebration following the announcement that Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise the role of Elle Woods. While Witherspoon is on board for Legally Blonde 3, one person that has been left waiting for confirmation of their return is Luke Wilson, who is desperate to work in the courtroom again alongside the actress.

"Of course [I'd do it]. As for the Legally Blonde that we're hearing about now - I don't know anything than the usual man on the street. And that's really the truth. I've heard they're writing it and trying to put it together, but they're keeping it pretty firmly under wraps."

Luke Wilson played Elle's partner in law and life, Emmett Richmond, in both Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2, but it sounds like the actor is being kept in the dark with regards to the upcoming third movie.

He continued asserting his desire to once again work in such an upbeat franchise, "I loved working with Reese, and definitely, that's one of those movies where I never had that happen before to such a degree where when it came out, I'd go back to Texas and there would be little squadrons of girls who would come up at that age, like, 8 to 12 and 14, and they would have all these questions about Elle. They'd ask where she was and what she was doing and was she as great as she seemed. It's just a good feeling. It's one thing to make a movie people like, it's another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling. To have a movie make a jump to generations."

Legally Blonde 3 is currently being written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, with Reese Witherspoon also producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt. Reese Witherspoon previously responded to the return of Legally Blonde on social media, with the actress clearly hugely excited about the project, as well as the involvement of both Kaling and Goor. "Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" she said earlier this year of the impending sequel.

The original Legally Blonde came out in 2001 and has since become something of a cult classic thanks to an infectiously charming central performance from Reese Witherspoon. Directed by Robert Luketic, the movie follows Elle after her boyfriend breaks up with her for a smarter girl in order to help his political aspirations and Harvard Law school education. In an effort to teach him a lesson, Elle gets enrolled in the same school and finds she has an affinity for law as she overcomes stereotypes against blondes.

Legally Blonde 3, was recently given a release window by MGM, with the movie due to hit theaters sometime in May 2022. This comes to us courtesy of US Weekly.