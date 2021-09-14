Despite MGM Studios confirming recently that Legally Blonde 3 will be released in May 2022, returning star Reese Witherspoon has revealed that the movie does not even have a script yet. Set to be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, Witherspoon did state that the former is working hard on getting the script done, and cannot wait to see what Elle Woods is up to now.

"We don't have a script yet! Mindy Kaling's busy. Mindy's working hard on it, I know she is. And she and I just love each other. We have a great laugh just thinking about, 'What would Elle Woods be doing right now?'"

The original Legally Blonde came out in 2001 and has since become something of a cult classic. Directed by Robert Luketic, the movie follows Elle Woods after her boyfriend breaks up with her for a smarter girl in order to help his political aspirations and Harvard Law school education. To teach him a lesson, Elle gets enrolled in the same school and finds she has an affinity for law as she overcomes stereotypes against blondes. It has now been 18 years since the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde hit screens, with audiences no doubt ready to once again join the eternally upbeat Elle on another adventure.

Kaling has since revealed some details regarding her approach to the long-awaited sequel, explaining that the movie will explore who Elle is at 40 compared to her 21-year-old original self, and that several Easter eggs and running gags will make a comeback for the threequel. "I can't wait to see what people think. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine," the comedian and writer said on social media. "Hopefully. I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again. Shooting it this year would be awesome. I can't wait for you guys to see this movie." Kaling also assured fans that "Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original. We'll still do that."

Reese Witherspoon has now echoed some of these same sentiments, saying that Legally Blonde 3 will involve both big changes as well as several similarities with previous installments in the franchise ."So many things have changed, but then some things are just so similar," the actress insisted when asked where the movie will find Elle Woods.

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's delightfully ditzy Elle Woods have been waiting some time for a third outing, with Legally Blonde 3 officially beginning development back in 2018. As well as reprising the lead role, Witherspoon is also producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

Kaling is indeed rather busy at the moment, and can currently be heard in the Disney+ animated series Monsters at Work. Kaling is also due to star in a series of her own creation, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is set to premiere on HBO Max later this year. So, depending on how quickly Mindy Kaling can put pen to paper, Legally Blonde 3 is currently scheduled to be released in May 2022. This comes to us courtesy of ET.