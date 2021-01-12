Writer, actress and comedian Mindy Kaling has provided an update on the status of long-awaited sequel, Legally Blonde 3. Kaling was brought aboard the project alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Dan Goor to pen the script, with Kaling revealing that the movie will explore who Elle is at 40 compared to her 21-year-old original self, and that several Easter eggs and running gags will make a comeback for the threequel.

"I can't wait to see what people think. How Elle Woods is at 40 versus when she was 21 has been really fun to imagine. Hopefully. I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again. Shooting it this year would be awesome. I can't wait for you guys to see this movie."

Mindy Kaling goes onto reveal that yes, the Bend and Snap will be back for this next sequel. Along with a lot of other fan favorite call backs and Easter eggs.

"Bend and Snap is forever. We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original. We'll still do that."

Along with revealing a few scant details, Kaling said that the ideal situation is still to shoot the movie sometime this year, and that they are still planning for a 2022 release. The actress though did stipulate that this is all dependent on factors that are largely out of her control, such as the ongoing global situation. Not only will the production team need to work out how to shoot the movie amid the shifting circumstances and regulations that are now required, but Kaling also revealed that she will also need to have the script approved by star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. Considering her passion for the franchise, this is unlikely to be a problem.

"I love the franchise so much. I love Elle Woods as a character and when Reese asked me to write it I was like, 'Absolutely!'"

Over the last few years, Kaling has become a well-known name in comedy, thanks to roles in The Mindy Project, as well as recently co-creating the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever which follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl and is inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's delightfully ditzy Elle Woods have been waiting some time for a third outing, with the movie officially beginning development back in 2018. The script is currently being written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, with Reese Witherspoon also on board to reprise her role as attorney Elle Woods, as well as producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

Witherspoon previously responded to the return of Legally Blonde on social media, with the actress clearly hugely excited about the project, as well as the involvement of both Kaling and Goor. "Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" she said earlier this year of the impending sequel.

The original Legally Blonde came out in 2001 and has since become something of a cult classic. Directed by Robert Luketic, the movie follows Elle after her boyfriend breaks up with her for a smarter girl in order to help his political aspirations and Harvard Law school education. To teach him a lesson, Elle gets enrolled in the same school and finds she has an affinity for law as she overcomes stereotypes against blondes. It has now been 18 years since the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde with audiences no doubt ready to once again join the eternally upbeat Elle on another adventure.

Legally Blonde 3 was recently given a release window by MGM, with the movie currently scheduled to hit theaters sometime in May 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Access.