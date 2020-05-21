It was announced a few days ago that the ever-upbeat lawyer, Elle Woods, would be returning to the big screen for Legally Blonde 3, and now Woods herself, Reese Witherspoon, has responded with a very Woods-esque message expressing her feelings towards the impending sequel.

"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be!I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!"

It is safe to say that Reese Witherspoon is very much looking forward to returning to the cheerful, colorful world of Legally Blonde, and is clearly very happy with who has been brought aboard to write the third movie, as no doubt are fans. Over the years, Kaling has proven herself to be a something of a Legally Blonde superfan, even replicating one of the character's costumes for an image which was shared by Witherspoon along with her message. Kaling could not resist joining in the celebrations with her own, delightfully eager social media post.

"So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon have previously worked together, having both starred in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, with the pair clearly having a great time based on their enthusiasm to collaborate once again.

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced to be in development a few years ago, but since then there haven't been any major updates until now. Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor's hiring is a major step forward, and one that Reese Witherspoon seems especially pleased with.

Kaling is a great choice to co-write the script, having become a well-known name in comedy, after starring in Fox's The Mindy Project. Kaling recently co-created and is the executive producer on the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever which follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl and is inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood. Prior to Never Have I Ever, Kaling has created and executive-produced a series of popular shows and movies, including a Four Weddings and a Funeral television adaptation for Hulu, and the Amazon comedy Late Night. She also found a lot of success thanks to her starring role in the hugely popular comedy The Office.

Dan Goor meanwhile is one of the minds between some of the most critically-acclaimed comedies of recent years, including Universal Television's cop-comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the afterlife-based comedy The Good Place, and he was an Executive Producer and writer on NBC's Parks and Recreation. During his career, Goor has taken home two Emmys for writing on The Daily Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

With such a funny, experienced duo penning the script, as well as such enthusiasm from star Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde 3 has the potential to become something rather special, indeed. These celebratory messages come to us courtesy of Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling's social media accounts.