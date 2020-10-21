It's a great time to be a Legally Blonde. Not only did the cast of the original movie recently reunite in a virtual event for the 20th anniversary, but the long-awaited sequel, Legally Blonde 3, has now been confirmed and given a release date of May 2022. MGM Studios took to social media to announce the news.

"Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case."

Fans of Reese Witherspoon's delightfully ditzy Elle Woods have been waiting some time for the third outing, with the movie officially beginning development back in 2018. The script is being written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, with Reese Witherspoon also on board to reprise her role as attorney Elle Woods, as well as producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

the addition of Kaling and Goor is certainly a promising one. Mindy Kaling has become a well-known name in comedy, having starred in the comedy The Mindy Project, as well as recently co-creating the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever which follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl and is inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood.

Dan Goor meanwhile is one of the minds between some of the most critically acclaimed comedies of recent years, including Universal Television's cop-comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the afterlife-based comedy The Good Place, and NBC's Parks and Recreation. During his career, Goor has taken home two Emmys for writing on The Daily Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The writers of the first Legally Blonde, Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, were originally set to write the script for the threequel, but, with Kaling and Goor now on board, Legally Blonde 3 should provide an entirely fresh, new take rather on the continuing legal adventures of Elle Woods.

Witherspoon previously responded to the return of Legally Blonde on social media, with the actress clearly hugely excited about the project, as well as the involvement of both Kaling and Goor. "Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" she said earlier this year of the impending sequel.

Back in July, Luke Wilson was asked about the third movie, and expressed his desire to return saying, "I'm definitely up for it. Who knows what they'll be doing. I was always just in the background for Reese's character, who's such a force of nature. But yeah, I would certainly be up for another Legally Blonde. I've never had the experience where now, women who were kids when it came out, have children of their own that they're showing the movie to. I've never really had that experience before, so that's really funny."

The original Legally Blonde came out in 2001 and has since become something of a cult classic. It has now been 17 years since the sequel, with audiences no doubt ready to once again join the eternally upbeat Elle in 2022. This comes to us courtesy of the official Twitter account of MGM Studios.