Spunky, self-confident, charming lawyer Elle Woods is returning to the big screen for MGM's sequel Legally Blonde 3, with the new script set to be written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. Headline star Reese Witherspoon is also on board and will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods, as well as producing through her Hello Sunshine studio with the franchise's original producer Marc Platt.

Mindy Kaling has become a well-known name in comedy, having starred in the comedy The Mindy Project. Kaling recently co-created and is the executive producer on the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever which follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl and is inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood. Prior to Never Have I Ever, Kaling has created and executive-produced a series of popular shows and movies, including a Four Weddings and a Funeral television adaptation for Hulu, and the Amazon comedy Late Night.

Dan Goor meanwhile is one of the minds between some of the most critically-acclaimed comedies of recent years, including Universal Television's cop-comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the afterlife-based comedy The Good Place, and he was an Executive Producer and writer on NBC's Parks and Recreation. During his career, Goor has taken home two Emmys for writing on The Daily Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

With such a creative, funny duo working on the script, Legally Blonde 3 certainly sounds like it is in the right hands. This will be the second feature that Kaling and Goor are partnering on, with the first being a wedding comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra that Universal won in a heated auction last year.

A third Legally Blonde movie was announced back in 2018, with Reese Witherspoon set to return as her iconic character. The writers from the first movie, Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, were originally set to write the script, however, with Kaling and Goor now penning aboard, their version will be entirely new, fresh take rather than a makeover of Smith and McCullah's efforts.

The first Legally Blonde movie introduces us to Elle Woods, whose boyfriend breaks up with her for a smarter girl as he plans to become a politician and joins Harward law school. Elle decides to enroll in the same school in an effort to teach him a lesson. The sequel finds Elle as a successful lawyer who decides to postpone her wedding plans and set off to Washington D.C. to enable the passing of a bill that bans animal testing. Both Legally Blonde movies did rather well financially, with the first flick amassing close $267M at the global box office. The franchise has since spawned a Broadway musical which received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations.

The original Legally Blonde came out in 2001 and has since become something of a cult classic. It has now been 17 years since the sequel, with audiences no doubt ready to once again join the eternally upbeat Elle on another adventure. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.