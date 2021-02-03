The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine makeover is leaving fans speechless. One Nintendo fan's attention to detail has created a stunning experience and fans want to know why this hasn't been officially attempted. The game was originally released in November 1998 on the Nintendo 64, where it quickly became a fan-favorite, along with the follow up, Majora's Mask. Since then, the game has been rereleased several times, including a port for the Nintendo 3DS.

While the Nintendo 3DS version of the Ocarina of Time was praised by The Legend of Zelda fans, it wasn't exactly the overhaul that they were expecting. The N64 was groundbreaking at the time of its release, but its graphics really didn't hold up too well over the years, which means when the games are ported to new technology, they don't always look as good as they could because it would involve a full remake. Thankfully, a Nintendo superfan has taken it upon himself to create what may very well be the most detailed Ocarina of Time ever.

Yianni Papazis posted his Unreal Engine remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on YouTube late last year and it's still getting attention now. Papazis took on Castle Town, along with the Temple of Time, which has fans wishing for him to complete the rest of the game. However, he has decided to stop working on it, though Papazis encourages other superfans to pick up where he left off. The comments section on the video is full of people calling on Nintendo to do a proper remaster of the iconic game.

The Legend of Zelda game Ocarina of Time is a classic. The graphics are clunky and the game controls leave a lot to be desired. Even so, fans keep coming back to the game over 20 years after its release, which means that Nintendo could probably make a decent amount of money if they decided to completely overhaul the video game for the Switch. As of this writing, fans are still waiting for concrete details on the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, a game that brough the Zelda franchise to the open world genre.

It has been rumored for years that Netflix was developing The Legend of Zelda live-action series. Back in 2015, it was reported that Nintendo was working closely with the streaming service to make the series, but nothing ever really came of it. It was just reported that Nintendo pulled the project, along with a claymation Star Fox series after someone from Netflix leaked the information to the press. For now, it looks like the long-awaited series probably won't end up happening, which will have fans focusing on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine remake. You can check out the remake footage above, thanks to Yianni Papazis' YouTube channel.