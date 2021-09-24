It can be hard to tell exactly where Warner Bros. are planning on taking the DC Extended Universe from one day to the next. Having put everything into Zack Snyder's basket, to then take it away again, only for him to return to do what he was going to do in the first place, and then leave again. We now have the upcoming The Flash, which features Erza Miller in the lead and will also see the return of Ben Affleck's Batman, as well as former Batman Michael Keaton, then we have story continuations for Wonder Woman and Aquaman, but we also have some disjointed offerings like The Suicide Squad sitting in the middle of it all. According to a new report by Giant Freaking Robot, Warner Bros. are now in talks to bring back Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luther to be paired up with Jared Leto's Joker.

This is a long way from any kind of confirmation that such a team up will be seen on screen, especially with Leto seemingly now heading into Marvel's territory with the upcoming vampire movie Morbius, which itself could lead into a more prolific role within Sony's Spiderman Universe. However, the news comes on the back of another rumor that Warner Bros are in the middle of very early development of a Legion of Doom movie, and if this is the case, then seeing the return of their most recent Lex Luthor could be the logical next step to this becoming a reality.

While the details may turn out to be completely separate and not linked in any way, it does seem a very large coincidence if Warner Bros. are talking to Jesse Eisenberg about an undisclosed project that would also feature Leto's Joker, and a Legion of Doom movie at the same time if they are not one and the same. While Zack Snyder may have now stepped away from DC, there are connections in the director's cut of Justice League that sees Lex Luthor and Deathstroke discussing their desire to see the death of Batman, and of course we also have that appearance by Jared Leto as Joker. So could this possibly be how Warner Bros. decide to branch out of the Snyder's Justice League without it being about the Justice League anymore?

Ben Affleck has seemingly played the Dark Knight for the last time with his role, which has now been rumored to be quite small, in The Flash, with Robert Pattinson taking over the cape and cowl in The Batman, but with other sources also claiming that Leto only wants to return to his role if Affleck is brought back as Batman, does that mean there is room for two Batmen in the world at the same time? Well, if The Flash can do it, then why not? There are a lot of balls in the air at the moment with the DC Extended Universe, so it is foolish to rule anything out right now.

We know for certain that Ben Affleck will be reprising his role as Batman in The Flash when it arrives in theaters in November 2022. This news originated at Giant Freakin Robot.