LEGO fans will be excited to see the new set from Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Recently announced on the UK Lego Store's home page was a picture of the the new set for the Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle. What is Sanctuary II? The Sanctuary II is the war battleship that the alternate timeline version of Thanos and his minions flew to earth in for the final battle with the Avengers following the infamous Snap. You know the one we're everyone died or at least half of them did.

This new LEGO set is very detailed and includes a fully-designed cockpit complete with a pilot's seat for Thanos, who is always ready to head into battle. The set also includes the cargo room, located in the basement level where The Mad Titan keeps his beloved Infinity Gauntlet. Of course no set would be complete without some sort of LEGO version of the characters. Included we have three mini-figures: Thanos (with golden helmet and sword), Iron Man / Tony Stark (with blue power blasters) and Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers (with power blasts and a shield).

Now you can recreate the iconic Endgame battle or rewrite MCU history anyway you want. Give the story a new ending, or if you're a real-life villain, make Tony Stark go through the sacrifice of the Re-Snap all over again. LEGO's Sanctuary II: Endgame Battle spaceship has 322 pieces to construct. It also measures in at over 7 cm high, 18 cm long and 36 cm, and looks easy enough to hold comfortably in hand.

The official release date for the new Sanctuary II set according to the website says October 1st 2021. In the states, it looks like the date will be the same, but the price is currently listed as $39.99. This could be subject to change as the date draws closer. ﻿We have a picture of the set below for you to take a look at. ﻿

LEGO has a lot of other great sets from Marvel as well and they can be viewed on their site which is at Lego.com. So what do you Marvel fans think of the new set? Pretty detailed for a ship that can be carried in your own hands. It's an interesting choice to have Captain Marvel as one of the mini-figs, but she was responsible for destroying the thing, so in that aspect it makes sense. Will you be purchasing? And how do you think it compares to other LEGO sets. ﻿