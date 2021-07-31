LEGO wants us all to enjoy the self-destructive comfort zone of Bro Thor in a new set featuring New Asgard as seen in Marvel's 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. The new LEGO set includes several minifigures, including Thor, Korg, and a buildable Miek, as well as all the items and accessories you could possibly need to recreate the slovenly paradise and battle the evil NoobMaster69.

The set is described as being a "detailed recreation of Thor's amazing New Asgard home" and includes such cherished items as "Stormbreaker, a gaming console, sofa, TV screen and pizza boxes," allowing builders aged 7 and up to partake in imaginative roleplay fun set within Bro Thor's New Asgard. It might not be the most action-packed setting, but it is certainly one of the most memorable and would proudly adorn the mantlepiece of LEGO collectors everywhere.

For those who have perhaps somehow forgotten, Avengers: Endgame found the mighty Asgardian slump into depression following The Avengers' defeat against Thanos and failure to save the universe. The shame he felt caused Thor to lay down his hammer and move in with his Thor: Ragnarok pals Korg and Miek, playing video games, eating junk food, and generally letting himself go both physically and mentally. While living with Korg and protecting him from nasty online gamers looked like a lot of fun, it clearly was not doing Thor any good, and he was eventually dragged from the pit, once again battling alongside his fellow Marvel heroes.

As we have seen in set photos from upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder will have shed the weight and will once again be fighting to protect the universe from all manner of cosmic threats. While plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain largely under wraps, we have known for some time that Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster and join the pantheon of MCU heroes.

The actress has previously commented on her character, confirming that her version of Thor, known in the comics as The Mighty Thor, will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor." Portman has even since revealed that she will wield the God of Thunder's coveted hammer in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," in response to being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

While dealing with the emergence of Natalie Portman's Foster as The Mighty Thor, Thor will also face-off against Oscar-winner and The Dark Knight star, Christian Bale, who joins the MCU as the villain Gorr, the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial warrior whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. On top of that, the movie will also feature the Guardians of the Galaxy, Lady Sif, and Russell Crowe, who joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus.

Directed once again by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6th, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of LEGO.