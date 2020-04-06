Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters. This brings the DC hero back for a new cinematic tale, but in LEGO form this time around. It follows in the footsteps of last year's live-action Shazam, which proved to be a big hit. This time, it's Goonies star Sean Astin taking on the role in what looks to be an adventure-filled DC adaptation geared toward younger viewers.

The trailer kicks off with Shazam! stopping a monster attack, which catches the eye of several other notable DC heroes. The Justice League are then captured by Mr. Mind and turned into children. Black Adam also comes into the picture, and the younger versions of these heroes are forced to partner up to take him down. This is giving fans the Black Adam vs. Shazam fight we're not getting between The Rock and Zachary Levi anytime soon, so that's worth something.

The rest of the cast is filled out quite nicely. To compliment Sean Astin as Shazam, Zach Callison (Steven Universe) is on board as Billy Batson, as well as Jimmy Olsen. The ensemble also includes Troy Baker (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman, Nolan North (Young Justice, Pretty Little Liars) as Superman and Alfred, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo, DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman and Lois Lane, Christina Milizia (Bunsen is a Beast) as Green Lantern, James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as The Flash and Dummy, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Black Adam and Teth Adam, Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as Lobo and Oom, Ralph Garman (Family Guy) as the Wizard, Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad) as Jeepers, Dr. Sivana and Crocodile Man, Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect) as Mary Batson and L.N. Ambassador, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Penguin and Perry White, Jonny Rees (The Lion Guard) as Mr. Mind, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Greeter and Farmer and Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as Executive and Terrance.

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters centers on the young Billy Batson who, by saying a single word and transforms into Shazam!, a powerful adult superhero. Before long, Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and the rest of the Justice League take note and invite him to join the team. But to become a member, Billy must reveal his secret identity. The movie is produced by Rick Morales (LEGO Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood), with Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman - Rage of Atlantis) in the director's chair. Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) penned the screenplay.

In addition to the trailer, the box art has also been revealed, which we've included below. LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters will be available on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD as well as on Digital starting on April 28. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD releases will feature an exclusive LEGO Minifigure of Shazam, while supplies last. Be sure to check out the trailer from Warner Bros. for yourself.