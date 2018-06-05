Everything is awesome once again, as the first trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is here. Warner Bros. has finally given us our first look at the long-awaited sequel, which is set to arrive in theaters next year. Get ready to embark on another brick-centric adventure with Emmet, Wyldstyle, Unikitty and Benny with this first footage. It may have taken a little longer than many of us would have liked, but the movie is finally coming our way and this trailer is here to prove that it may have been worth the wait.

The LEGO Movie largely took us by surprise in 2014. It's not so much that the idea of making a movie about a line of toys was new, but it's just that LEGO never really had much of a narrative to it. Kids just got their hands on toy bricks and pieced them together per the instructions, or however they saw fit. Even though the Transformers movies haven't worked for many, it's at least easy to see how there's a story to tell there. Despite the fact that it seemed like a shaky premise, the movie completely won folks over, fans and critics alike.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller directed the first installment. Unfortunately, they were busy directing Solo: A Star Wars Story. That is, until they were fired by Lucasfilm. At that point, they got a little more involved with the sequel, giving the script a once-over. They're also serving as executive producers. Taking over in the director's chair this time around is Mike Mitchell, best known for his work directing Trolls. While he may not necessarily have the appeal that Lord and Miller have on paper, he has proved that he can make a movie about toys work.

Warner Bros., understandably, took the success of The Lego Movie and ran with it, attempting to put together a cinematic universe of sorts. While we haven't had a proper sequel, last year saw the release of both The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie. The former did quite well, both at the box office and with critics, but the latter faltered in both respects. Perhaps they should have spaced out the entries in the franchise a bit? Whatever the case, the studio is (hopefully) giving us enough of a break between Ninjago and The LEGO Movie 2.

Upon its release in 2014, The LEGO Movie made $469 million worldwide working from a comparatively small budget of $60 million. This time around, in addition to having some new blood in the director's chair, there are also new cast members, most notably in the form of Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish. Can this movie manage to recapture the magic of the original? Is five years between installments too long? We'll know for sure come February 8, 2019. Be sure to check out the first trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.