The Lego Movie franchise is undergoing a huge change, which will include a possible full reboot. Lego is officially leaving Warner Bros. as Universal signs a new 5-Year deal with the iconic toy company. It's a smart move, as the LEGO Movie series has brought in well over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.
Lego and Universal have entered an exclusive agreement that will last for a minimum of five years, and will see the motion picture studio developing, producing and distributing several movies based on the building blocks. These will include new ideas based on the intellectual property. It is unclear at this time if any characters from the original Lego movies will be returning. Batman, who got his own Lego Movie spinoff, is a character solely owned by Warner Bros.
There were four Lego movies released at Warner Bros. These include The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie. Each installment has been a smashing success, and as of now, the franchise proved to be a billion dollar winner for Warner Bros. Will Universal be able to find similar success?
It was reported that Universal was eyeing a Lego partnership back in December. The toy company had been exploring future options as its Warner Bros. deal was about to wind down. Universal chairman Donna Langley made the deal announcement with Jill Wilfert, head of entertainment at Lego, earlier today. She had this to say.
"The Lego System in Play gives people the ability to build worlds and create stories that they carry throughout every phase of their live. To partner with such an iconic brand that remains relevant and is constantly evolving allows for creativity in storytelling. We're thrilled to start building out the next chapter of Lego movies together with Jill and the Lego team as they continue to inspire curiosity and innovation."
Jill Wilfert had this to say about the new deal."Universal's commitment to unique storytelling from diverse voices makes the studio the perfect partner as the Lego Group enters this new phase of filmmaking. Donna and the entire Universal team bring a sense of wonder and imagination we share, and we can't wait to execute on our shared vision."
Jill Wilfert is going to be serving as an executive producer on all upcoming Lego movies and TV projects. These will be created and released by Universal Pictures. Rideback's Dan Lin, who procured the four Lego movies at Warner Bros., will also be returning to produce these new feature-length adventures with Jonathan Eirich. The Lego Group was represented by Kleinberg Lange in the deal. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter.