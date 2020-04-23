The Lego Movie franchise is undergoing a huge change, which will include a possible full reboot. Lego is officially leaving Warner Bros. as Universal signs a new 5-Year deal with the iconic toy company. It's a smart move, as the LEGO Movie series has brought in well over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Lego and Universal have entered an exclusive agreement that will last for a minimum of five years, and will see the motion picture studio developing, producing and distributing several movies based on the building blocks. These will include new ideas based on the intellectual property. It is unclear at this time if any characters from the original Lego movies will be returning. Batman, who got his own Lego Movie spinoff, is a character solely owned by Warner Bros.

There were four Lego movies released at Warner Bros. These include The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie. Each installment has been a smashing success, and as of now, the franchise proved to be a billion dollar winner for Warner Bros. Will Universal be able to find similar success?

It was reported that Universal was eyeing a Lego partnership back in December. The toy company had been exploring future options as its Warner Bros. deal was about to wind down. Universal chairman Donna Langley made the deal announcement with Jill Wilfert, head of entertainment at Lego, earlier today. She had this to say.