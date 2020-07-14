LEGO has partnered with Nintendo for a new set that recreates the original NES. After first teasing the reveal on social media, LEGO has officially unveiled the Nintendo Entertainment System set. This massive 2,600-piece set comes as part of the toy company's Super Mario line. To emphasize that point, the NES replica comes complete with a TV that recreates playing the original Super Mario Bros. video game.

The set was revealed in honor of the 35th anniversary of the NES release. The console was a milestone in the history of the industry that marked a turning point in at-home gaming. It produced a ton of classic titles and franchises that are still going strong today. Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System at the LEGO Group, had this to say in a statement.

"Super Mario has been a cherished figure in the gaming world for over thirty years now. Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we're letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again, and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children."

A video was released that showcases the LEGO NES system in detail, and it's quite impressive. The console looks picture-perfect with remarkable detail. It even features a plug-in controller and a loadable game cartridge. It also comes with a TV that features a sequence from Super Mario Bros. on it. What is truly remarkable is that it all functions. The whole thing looks like it was ripped directly from a living room in 1985. The video also reveals that the NES set will be compatible with the Mario from the other upcoming LEGO releases. The Mario can plug into the top of the TV, which adds another layer of interaction. The set comes with 2,646 pieces and is recommended for ages 18 and up.

A landmark moment in the history of gaming, the NES helped bring the industry back following the crash in 1983. The NES remains one of the best-selling video game consoles in history, selling just shy of 62 million units. A new version of the console preloaded with games, the NES Classic Edition, was released in 2016.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is set to launch on August 1, which is the same day as the other Super Mario sets. It retails for $229.99. Pre-orders aren't live yet but the set can be added to a wishlist by heading over to LEGO.com. Be sure to check out the LEGO NES for yourself in the newly-released video and images.