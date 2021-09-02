LEGO has gone above and BEYOOOND (echo effect) in ensuring that one of their customer is completely satisfied with his purchase. John, a superfan of both LEGO and Star Wars, found the Mos Eisley Cantina set at Target, and he bought it. This collector had a difficult time finding the highly-coveted collector's item. It contains over 3,000 pieces and will set you back $350, and that's if you're lucky enough to get your hands on it. With a book of instructions 400 pages long, you know it's going to be quite an undertaking. It also reaffirms John's LEGO and Star Wars biggest fan status.

LIke all LEGO enthusiasts, he set about to meticulously sort the pieces for his new Star Wars set, and consulting the phone book, I mean, instructions, started building. After hours of work and, let's be honest, play, John realizes that he's missing a bag of pieces! John didn't want to return his highly sought after collector's item to Target for a refund. He wanted to complete his magnificent Mos Eisley Cantina. He was two-thirds done already! He decided instead of getting his bucks back, he would reach out to LEGO to see what could be done.

The agony of reaching out to customer service ranks up there with bleeding through one's eyes, and it must be an entire new echelon of agony to reach out to a mega company for what amounts to asking for a few puzzle pieces missing in your jigsaw. Just give me the bleeding eyeballs. But in this case, my choice would be so wrong! John reached out to LEGO, and they came back to him with a response that would make Luke Skywalker proud. Take note, big business! This is how it's done.

"Dear John, Thanks for getting in touch with us and providing that information! I am so sorry that you are missing bag 14 from your Mos Eisley Cantina! This must be the work of Lord Vader. Fear not, for I have hired Han to get that bag right out to you. Have a bricktastic day and may the force be with you."

HIgh-fives all around for LEGO. Whoever was on the other end of that email made John's day, and locked him down as a solid returning customer. But more than that, they came back passing the blame onto Darth Vader, and put Han Solo on the case!? Who knew the word bricktastic would be so fun to say? I must admit my LEGO experience is limited to the emotional scars of stepping on them when I visit a friend's house, but I might just have to go snag me one just so I can be a patron of what appears to be a company with heart and a sense of humor.

Don't you dare go over to that rabbit hole of LEGO, or you'll be staying late for work. And don't even think about purchasing the Stranger Things Upside Down for me for my birthday, in two weeks, to tide me over until season 4. That comes with all the characters, and Hopper's Chevy Blazer, and real working lights with the alphabet in Joyce's living room. Restrain yourself!