It seems that while Spider-Man fans have has all eyes on news of a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, a new costume for Tom Holland's web-slinger has slipped out under the radar as part of the reveal of a new range of Lego sets that confirm some other longstanding rumors about the upcoming third solo outing for Spider-Man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The images and details of the new sets, which include one called "Spider-Man at The Sanctum Workshop" confirms the involvement over both Doctor Strange and Wong in the movie as well as providing some hints to the many multiverse theories and rumors that have been constantly mentioned over the last few months.

The Sanctum Workshop set appears to preview a brand new suit for Spider-man in the upcoming movie but that is only the tip of the iceberg. In the images on the box of the set, we see the characters Spider-Man, MJ, Wong and Doctor Strange, along with some cool items that may or may not be a strong hint at what we will be seeing in the new movie. For a start, there appears to be a chest containing some green tentacles off to one side. In what could be some kind of portal can be seen a spider and a scorpion, and on the reverse of the box is Spider-Man riding a blue bike.

All of this is nothing though, compared to the huge mechanical bug that appears to be attacking Wong. The color scheme and the mechanical aspect could well be a link to the rumor of the Green Goblin returning to Spider-Man's world. With Willem Dafoe refusing to be drawn into discussing his possible inclusion in the movie during a recent interview, there is a good chance that this could be as close to a confirmation we are going to get. However, Alfred Molina's Doc Octopus is also believed to feature, and this could in some way link to his villain's return, which is a little more certain than Dafoe's Green Goblin.

As well as the many possibilities on display here, it is the other sets which potentially signal something bigger than anyone has imagined heading Spider-Man's way come December. We have the Mysterio's Drone Attack set and the Spider-Man's Drone Duel set. What is interesting here, is that the two sets are branded specifically for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but appear to feature both Mysterio, who was Spider-Man's main adversary in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and The Vulture, last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Michael Keaton, who has since turned up as the character in Sony's expanding Marvel Universe.

While in no way providing a cast iron guarantee that either of these villains will appear in the new Spider-Man installment, the arrival of the sets seems to suggest that the MCU's youngest Avenger is about to see a whole lot more trouble landing on his doorstep that predicted. If the rumor of an all-encompassing multiverse adventure featuring past Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire as well as villains from those contained universes, then why couldn't some more recent foes be back to try and take down Spidey once and for all. With more possibilities opening up all the time, it is hard to now imagine Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to bring all the guns to the party when is released on December 17th.