C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels did not hold back when asked about the upcoming The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. The original Star Wars Holiday Special is something that many fans would prefer to forget about, but Disney+ has decided to rebuild some of those memories with LEGO. This time is different since there we're getting the sequel trilogy characters involved, but there are many Star Wars fans who would rather not see a new take on the special, even with the meta jokes making fun of the original 1978 Holiday Special.

In a new interview, Anthony Daniels spoke about a number of topics. The actor has no problem talking about his experience in the Star Wars franchise, and is often pretty honest about his feelings when it comes to the various different twists the stories have taken over the years. In the interview, Daniels was asked what his first thought was when Disney+ announced the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. He had this to say.

"It was horror. It was, 'Are you crazy?' People are going to sue you for bringing up this title again because they've only just forgotten the first one 40 something years ago.' I was genuinely surprised that they would risk awakening those dreadful memories."

A lot of Star Wars fans are on board with Anthony Daniel's line of thinking, though for different reasons. Now that the sequel trilogy has come to an end, many fans are trying to forget that it happened, which includes all of the characters who were introduced over the course of the three installments. With that being said, there are still just as many fans who loved the latest trilogy and the storyline.

Anthony Daniels doesn't think the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be bad. The actor just has bad memories of the first one. "And... I'm sorry, I was just remembering the original, it was seriously bad. With all those Wookiees kind of grunting at each other...yeah, no translation...," said Daniels. From the looks of things, the new special is all about making fun of the 1978 version, while introducing Rey to Baby Yoda and Mando at the same time.

George Lucas regrets making the Star Wars Holiday Special and has wished on numerous occasions that all of the tapes be found and burned. Lucas never got his wish and it is widely available now way more than it ever was in the past. Star Wars fans can head straight over to YouTube and pull it right up and see Lumpy in all of his grunting glory. In the new special, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force, which will take her across different timelines. You can check out the special November 17th, exclusively on Disney+. The interview with Anthony Daniels was originally conducted by CinemaBlend.