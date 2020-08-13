Happy Life Day everyone! It has been revealed that Disney+ will play host to The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special this November. The infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired officially just once in 1978, is regarded as one of the worst, if not the single worst, things that the franchise has ever produced. But it also has developed a cult status over the years. As such, the folks at Disney and Lucasfilm are going to honor that with a new holiday special for this generation of fans.

This holiday season, Disney+ invites LEGO and Star Wars fans to Chewbacca's homeworld of Kashyyyk for a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy's most cheerful and magical holiday, Life Day, in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, premiering exclusively on the service on Tuesday, November 17.

The new special will focus on characters from the sequel trilogy including Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron. A couple of images have been released which sees the group, along with Rose and Chewie, gathered around a tree. Poe is even wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. Another features a collection of heroes and villains squaring off. Characters from throughout the franchise's history will appear as well. It is said to take inspiration from classics like It's a Wonderful Life, Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Christmas Vacation. It is also teased that Emperor Palpatine, Vader and Kylo Ren will get to "hang out together" in LEGO form. Executive producer Josh Rimes had this to say.

"We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original... It's a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages."

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on Disney+ and will continue the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO-playful adventures told in the endearingly irreverent way that only LEGO Star Wars cobranded content can.

Directly following the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Several of the movie actors have returned to reprise their roles but a full list of who is participating has yet to be revealed. The adventure continues at home with the release of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Available September 1, the Advent Calendar was designed in concert with the development and production of the show and features holiday themed characters from the special. DK will also release the LEGO Star Wars Holiday sticker book, which lets brick fans stick instead of click.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.

The The Star Wars Holiday Special came in the wake of the original movie's record-breaking success. The idea of doing a Christmas special with the cast came up and, sure enough, it happened. The results were legendarily bad, so much so that the special only aired once on CBS in 1978. The story centers on Life Day, a holiday on Chewie's home planet. George Lucas hated it so much that he essentially has tried to scrub it from existence, albeit unsuccessfully.

Life Day was made canon in The Mandalorian, with executive producer Jon Favreau expressing his desire to make a new holiday special. Whether or not he was involved has not yet been revealed, but his wish came true. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special arrives on Disney+ November 17.