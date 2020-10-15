Disney+ is bringing together some of the brightest stars in the Star Wars galaxy for the ultimate holiday family reunion, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. The streaming service announced the news back in August and is giving Star Wars fans a first look at the poster art for the special, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 17th, also known as the fan-favorite holiday Life Day first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The poster features one LEGO hand with a bow on it. Darth Vader has found Luke's missing fingers and is giving them as a gift this Christmas.

This Life Day is extra special. The LEGO @StarWars Holiday Special is streaming Nov. 17 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zjL3glpRsi — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 15, 2020

The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special is a cult classic, despite the fact that even the actors who were in it hate it. With that being said LEGO and Lucasfilm were able to get some familiar voices for the upcoming special. Franchise stars reprising their roles in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special include Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

This LEGO animated special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

Disney+ has been on a roll with their latest Star Wars programming. Fans are really looking forward to The Mandalorian season 2, which premieres at the end of October. They also have the Rogue One Prequel series on the way, along with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which begins production early next year. There's a lot for Star Wars fans to be excited about and the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special can be now added to that list. While the poster is humorous, fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the first trailer, which will likely debut in the coming weeks.

This new Star Wars special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers. You can check out the poster for the special above, thanks to the official Disney+ Twitter account, while we wait for the first trailer to drop.