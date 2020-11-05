Disney+ has released the trailer for their upcoming The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which will debut on the streaming service one week before Thanksgiving starting November 17. In the footage, Rey and Darth Vader both come into contact with The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. As for how that is able to happen, we have learned that Rey will be going on a "cross-timeline" adventure, which is teased in the brief trailer, along with some very familiar faces from throughout the Star Wars universe.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special takes place directly following the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, the Child, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga installments. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of the holiday spirit?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special brings back franchise stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars veterans Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

There are plenty of nods to some inside jokes from the franchise spread around the trailer, and one can see that Lucasfilm is having a lot of fun poking fun at themselves in the process. The original Star Wars Holiday Special is something that George Lucas wishes never saw the light of day, and a lot of fans would have to agree with him. However, there are plenty of hardcore Star Wars devotees who have come to love the special and all of its cheesiness. While it wasn't the best thing Lucas has ever done, it did introduce the world to Boba Fett and helped influence The Mandalorian, so it's not all bad.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is all set to premiere November 17th, exclusively on Disney+. Star Wats fans will be given the holiday special and a new episode of The Mandalorian within days of each other, which sounds like the perfect holiday gift. Din Djarin and the Child make an appearance in the holiday special, but fans are probably more interested in seeing where the duo end up on their own show, which just premiered. The special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers. You can check out the trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special above, thanks to the official Star Wars YouTube channel.