The Mos Eisley Cantina scene from Star Wars: A New Hope remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the long-running franchise. Now, fans can recreate the scene with a new LEGO set arriving this October. This isn't the first time that LEGO has produced a set depicting the hive of scum and villainy but it is far and away the most detailed. And also, not surprisingly, the most expensive.

The LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina is part of the Master Builder Series and consists of 3,187 pieces. With that many pieces comes an impressive level of detail, with seemingly every moment and piece of iconic imagery from the sequence captured within the set. LEGO Star Wars design director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen had this to say about it.

"The Mos Eisley cantina scene is something special to most Star Wars fans but also for us at the LEGO Group. That's why we have made it into LEGO sets several times; however, these sets have all been smaller models. The idea of creating a big, super-detailed version has been a dream for many years! We knew that a set like this would require a lot of minifigures, several of them with new molded heads. This time around we had the opportunity to make these, and then create the best set we could imagine, with most of the cool iconic aliens included as LEGO minifigures."

21 Star Wars LEGO minifigures, including Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, Garindan and Labria, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a Dewback LEGO figure, are included in the set. Yes, members of the cantina band, Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes, are there as well. The Cantina's roof is removable allowing for easy access to the different booths. The model measures over 7.5 inches high, 20.5 inches wide and 23 inches deep when opened up. It also features attachable buildings and 2 Landspeeders to complete the look.

One feature that is sure to appeal to hardcore fans has to do with one of the great Star Wars debates. Who shot first; Han or Greedo? LEGO isn't taking a hard stance. Instead, they are letting the individual decide. The model includes an ejector seat so that a minifigure can pop out of the seat in the booth that Han and Greedo had their famed confrontation. The ejector seat is included on both sides, leaving it up to you.

As for the price, the set retails for $349.99. Expensive though it may be that is in line with what the top-end sets from LEGO go for. But that mostly prices it out for kids. This is aimed at the hardcore collector and die-hard fan market. It is recommended for ages 18 and up. The LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina arrives on October 1, with VIP early access starting on September 16. To sign up, or to get additional details, head on over to LEGO.com.