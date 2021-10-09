The Star Wars universe brought some early Halloween chills to Disney+ on Friday when LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales arrived on the platform, and recently the streaming service dropped a brand new piece of artwork that kept with the spooky theme by paying homage to Stanley Kubrick's take on the Stephen King hotel horror story, The Shining...with porgs. Yes, as bizarre as it sounds the hilarious but strangely eerie sight to two porgs, first seen in The Force Awakens, standing in a LEGO built version of The Overlook Hotel's corridor, is something that is nothing short of genius.

Coming with the tag line of "All work and no porg makes Darth a dull toy", which itself is a play on the repeated line of Jack Nicholson's manic author/hotel caretaker in the movie, the poster might not make anyone watch the Halloween special that wasn't already planning to, but it is an image that will sell posters in their hundreds and will surely join some of the other iconic artwork seen in the Star Wars franchise across the last forty plus years.

The official blurb for the new special reads: "The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy- just in time for Halloween. After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars.

"As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

The new special is one of many new Star Wars series coming to Disney+ in the near future, and stands alongside Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions as the latest animated additions to the franchise. Meanwhile, many fans are now looking forward to the arrival of The Book of Boba Fett in December, which sees the return of the fan-favorite bounty hunter who gets his own spin-off after making his return in The Mandalorian's second season.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales is now available on Disney+ along with the rest of the Star Wars franchise, while The Book of Boba Fett arrives on December 29th.