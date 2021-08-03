Star Wars is getting a LEGO Halloween special just in time for the spooky holiday this year. On Oct. 1, the new special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will be released exclusively on the streaming service Disney+, continuing the collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group. The special, which includes Tony Hale and Christian Slater, also had its official key art released by Disney, and you can take a look at it below.

The dark side strikes back in a terrifying way this October. 🎃 LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an Original Special, starts streaming October 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/02P85EF1uQ — Star Wars (@starwars) August 3, 2021

The logline reads: "After the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt. The crime boss has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé.

Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends."

The voice cast for this LEGO special includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8. David Shayne is the writer and the director is Ken Cunningham. Shayne, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler are executive producers. The special was produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

There have been other LEGO Star Wars specials, and they've even touched on holidays in the Star Wars universe before. Just last year, Disney released The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, an animated successor to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. The Star Wars franchise might have acknowledged the Christmas holiday season, but Terrifying Tales will be the first official Halloween special for the franchise. Could a Thanksgiving special be next?

Meanwhile, things are moving along very well on the live-action front for Star Wars on Disney+. The anticipated series The Book of Boba Fett recently wrapped filming on its first season, and that's something else many fans are looking out for. There's much more of The Mandalorian on the way as well. Though Pedro Pascal is shooting The Last of Us in Canada currently, his co-star Giancarlo Esposito says that season 3 of The Mandalorian will start shooting in the near future.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Oct. 1, 2021. You can also find The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on the streaming service. This news comes to us from the official website for Star Wars.