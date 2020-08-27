LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer teases the ultimate family-friendly Star Wars video game. Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before. The gameplay trailer features recreated scenes from all over the franchise, paired with immersive action that is perfect for players of all ages.

One of the things that is a common thread throughout all of the LEGO video games is the sense of humor and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is no exception. Stunning graphics are present and some inside jokes for Star Wars fans are all thrown in the mix. From Luke Skywalker's iconic X-wing trench run on the Death Star to the lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo Ren on Kef Bir, it's all here and everything in between, which means the game is going to be massive.

For a while, it was looking like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was going to hit the shelves later this year, but according to the official Star Wars website, it will drop in April 2021. It appears that the game needs some more finetuning before being released to the masses. This probably means that a demo, if made available, will arrive in March of 2021. The game will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac. Lucasfilm and LEGO have pretty much covered all of the bases for this upcoming release.

Some of the aforementioned humor in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is featured in the gameplay trailer. C-3PO can be spotted taking an oil bath with a shower cap on, while we also get to find out if Luke Skywalker wears underwear or not. From there, many other Easter Eggs can be spotted in the footage from the game. Porgs, Jawas, Ewoks, a Wookie, and all of the other loveable creatures from the Skywalker Trilogy are all present in the ambitious video game, even Yaddle in battle.

Lucasfilm and Disney are taking a breather from the Skywalker Trilogy on the big screen for the time being. For now, they will be concentrating on other time periods with different characters. The Mandalorian is enjoying quite a lot of success on Disney+ and plenty of Star Wars fans are hoping that it will be the next property to get the video game treatment. While we wait for that news, The Mandalorian season 2 is all set to premiere in the fall, with a trailer expected to drop very soon. You can check out the gameplay trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga above, thanks to the LEGO Star Wars YouTube channel. See if you can spot more Easter Eggs in the footage.