General Leia Organa might be heading to a forgotten Star Wars planet in The Rise of Skywalker. There are a lot of leaks and rumors surrounding the movie as of now. Some of them make a lot of sense and some of them seem ridiculous, while the rest fall into the maybe category. As for thinking about Leia in the upcoming movie, we're not even sure how big her part will be, though we know that J.J. Abrams has quite a bit of extra Leia footage from The Force Awakens hanging around.

The latest Rise of Skywalker leak comes to us from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which is getting ready to launch the Rise of the Resistance ride. The new addition to the Disney World park is coming in December, while the Disneyland park will have to wait until January. With that being said, there have been some lucky people who have been able to get private tours of the nearly complete attraction and there's a mention of General Organa's secret base on Bakura.

Rey talks about Leia's secret base on Bakura in her dialogue from the Rise of the Resistance ride. While this doesn't seem like much, it could have a pretty large impact on The Rise of Skywalker and the Resistance's mission. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge takes place between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, so this could be where we start to see the Resistance rebuild. This could also be a pretty big hint as to what the extra footage J.J. Abrams has of Carrie Fisher is all about.

In an unused plotline from 2015's The Force Awakens, Leia was reportedly looking into getting her hands on the Resistance's own Death Star-like weapon. That part of the story did not make it into the movie, but it may have actually been shot, which could tie us into Bakura and a new mission for The Resistance to finally wipe out The First Order. If that wasn't enough, the planet has a place in Star Wars history, though it is not officially a part of the canon anymore.

1993's Star Wars novel The Truce at Bakura features Leia, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker. The story takes place after Return of the Jedi and finds the Rebellion on Bakura, where they meet the reptilian Ssi-Ruuk race. The Ssi-Ruuk have a powerful weapon that uses life forms to power it and it is believed that the Force will make it even more powerful. A lot goes on in the story as the alien race proves to be evil, but this could very well set the stage for a major weapon coming from Bakura in The Rise of Skywalker. As always, we'll just have to wait and see what J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm decided to do with the story. The dialogue from Rise of the Resistance was first discovered by Aaron Goins.

Leia has a secret base on Bakura? pic.twitter.com/Fm187iAKR0 — Aaron Goins 🔜 NYCC (@avgoins) September 30, 2019