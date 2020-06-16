Lemmy Kilmister is the next legendary musician to get the biopic treatment, as a movie about the late Motörhead frontman is reportedly in the works. Aptly called Lemmy, the biopic is set to be directed by Greg Olliver, a filmmaker who'd previously chronicled Kilmister and Motörhead for the 2010 documentary of the same name. Medeni Griffiths also wrote the screenplay with additional rewrites from Olliver. VMI Worldwide's Andre Relis and Damon Lane are on board to produce Lemmy, with Motörhead manager Todd Singerman and Steffan Chirazi also serving as executive producers.

"Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true... not because he was embracing rock n' roll clichés, but because he was creating them," Olliver said of the beloved musician. He adds: "But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy. We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life. This will be a film they'll be proud of."

Kilmister's upcoming biopic will follow the singer's early years in England, which includes working as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and touring for five years with the psychedelic rock group Hawkwind. Of course, Kilmister is most famous for creating one of the most popular bands of all time in Motörhead. First formed in 1975, Kilmister would perform with the group for decades as the sole constant member, remaining with Motörhead for the next 40 years. At the tail end of 2015, Kilmister died following a prostate cancer diagnosis, and the group quickly disbanded in the wake of his death.

Of course, one of the biggest questions fans are going to ask is just who might be playing Lemmy Kilmister in Lemmy. Fans of the legendary rocker will know that the man had a truly unique, one-of-a-kind personality that's going to be incredibly difficult for even the best actors to mimic. For what it's worth, there may already be some volunteers lining up to play the part. In Olliver's 2010 documentary about Kilmister, Billy Bob Thornton personally said he could play the role after strapping on a wig. Meanwhile, WWE Superstar Triple H - who knew Kilmister personally and uses a Motörhead song as his entrance theme - said in the same doc that Sam Elliott would make a good Lemmy.

In any case, Kilmister's story will be told when Lemmy is produced, no matter who we see taking on the titular role. The biopic also marks just the latest in a long line of upcoming biopics that have also been announced for fans to look out for, including new movies about Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, and Bob Dylan. There's no denying that Kilmister led a more interesting life than most, so there will be many out there looking forward to his biopic most of all. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.