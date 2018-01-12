Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is set to reunite with director Quentin Tarantino for his upcoming Manson Movie. As Tarantino tells it, the movie isn't actually about the Manson murders that took place in Los Angeles in the late 60s, but since he hasn't released any actual story details, that's about the only way we can identify it. For now at least. In any case, it's being reported that DiCaprio is officially in talks to star in the movie, which was rumored but is now official. Though, the deal hasn't actually closed yet, but it is expected to close soon.

Quentin Tarantino's new movie, which is only being referred to as #9 (since it's his ninth movie), is a high-profile project that became the subject of a massive bidding war in Hollywood late last year. Quentin Tarantino has made all of his previous movies for The Weinstein Company. However, after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, the prolific director decided to take his business elsewhere. Ultimately, the project landed at Sony and it's set to begin filming later this year. The movie is said to carry a $100 million production budget, but is expected to have very wide appeal, which is why studios were so eager to land the project.

As for Leonardo DiCaprio, he was rumored for the Manson movie early on, which is said to take place in 1960 Los Angeles during the time of the Manson family murders. This marks his second collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, following 2012's Django Unchained. This is also going to be the first movie DiCaprio has signed on to star in since he won the Academy Award for his work in 2015's The Revenant. Having him on board makes this movie even more high-profile than it was before.

Story details for the movie are being kept under wraps right now, but Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be playing an aging actor. The movie is said to be closer in tone to Pulp Fiction, in terms of Quentin Tarantino's catalog. Sony has dated the movie for release on August 9, 2019, which aligns with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's death. Tarantino has reportedly offered the role of Sharon Tate to Suicide Squad and I, Tonya star Margot Robbie, but she hasn't officially signed on for the project yet.

David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh will produce the movie for Sony, alongside Quentin Tarantino. Georgia Kacandes is also set as an executive producer and line producer. Samuel L. Jackson, who regularly collaborates with Tarantino, is said to have been talked with about a role in the Manson movie as well. Deadline notes that Tarantino is also hoping to bring in Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, who will have "meaty" roles, assuming they ultimately wind up starring in the movie. If that all works out, it looks like the mysterious #9 will have a truly impressive cast.