The very first image from Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has arrived. In the shot, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone star in a scene from the highly anticipated upcoming Apple Original Film which recently began production last month in Oklahoma.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's highly praised best-seller. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Gray Horse, Oklahoma 1919. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, and Gladstone appears as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with Ernest. Early in their relationship, Mollie invites him in for a meal and they form a bond.

A native of Montana, Lily Gladstone is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent. She made her film debut in Alex and Andrew Smith's "Winter in the Blood," and has recently appeared on Showtime's Billions, as well as Kelly Reichert's features Certain Women and First Cow.

Back toward the end of April, production began on Killers of the Flower Moon, in which director Martin Scorsese has to this to say:

"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," said Scorsese. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We're grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."

With the support of state leadership, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office has worked to ensure "Killers of the Flower Moon" could film in historically accurate Oklahoma locations, since the screen adaptation rights were first secured. The Osage Nation has also played an indispensable role in the planning of "Killers of the Flower Moon" and in helping to scout numerous sites across the state. Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear named Chad Renfro Ambassador to the production, and these tribal leaders introduced the filmmakers to cultural advisors, historians, local artisans and citizens to assist in their efforts to portray the story with authenticity and honesty.

Killers of the Flower Moon also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons as well as Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and many others. Martin Scorsese produces and directs the movie for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese. Producing alongside Scorsese is Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Appian Way Productions.

Killers of the Flower Moon joins a burgeoning slate of Apple Originals produced by Apple Studios, including The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a new six-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Samuel L. Jackson, and based on the moving novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley; Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell to be directed by Sean Anders; Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award-nominee Will Smith; Masters of the Air, a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman's Playtone; a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman; High Desert, a new comedy series that will star Patricia Arquette, who will also executive produce alongside director Ben Stiller; and Lessons in Chemistry starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson, and written and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Susannah Grant.