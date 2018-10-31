The first poster for Leprechaun Returns has arrived as a little Halloween treat for lovers of cheeseball horror. Cheesy as it may be, the Leprechaun series has been going strong for two and half decades. It took a long break in the early to mid-2000s, but it's getting ready to make a comeback and it looks like this reboot may be taking some cues from the new Halloween, as the poster harkens back to the original 1993 movie.

We see the diminutive horror icon climbing out of a well in the middle of a forest with the tagline "be careful what you wish for" plastered up top, with the title featured on the bottom. Those who are familiar with the original movie will recall that the evil magical being fell down a well after having a four-leaf clover shot down his throat. It looks like Leprechaun Returns will be picking up as something of a direct sequel, given that the character is seen climbing out of the familiar-looking well. As further evidence of that, actor Mark Holton will return for the first time since the original. Odds are Jennifer Aniston couldn't clear her schedule for this one, unfortunately. Also, for what it's worth, this is also just a surprisingly good-looking poster for what will ultimately be the eighth Leprechaun movie.

In Leprechaun Returns, the deadly, wisecracking Leprechaun is back, this time played by Linden Porco (Cult of Chucky). Warwick Davis had played the character in every movie through 2003's Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, with Dylan Postl (aka WWE Superstar Hornswoggle) stepping in for 2014's Leprechaun: Origins. This latest entry centers on sorority sisters who decide to go green and use an old well as their water source. To their dismay, they awaken the Leprechaun, who wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house. Before he can do that, he must recover his powers with a killing spree. So, expect lots of dead sorority girls.

We were treated to a brief Leprechaun Returns teaser trailer earlier this year on St. Patrick's Day. It was released by SyFy and, at the time, it looked like this was going to debut as a SyFy original movie. However, this new report states that Lionsgate is set to release Leprechaun Returns on digital platforms starting on December 11. Perhaps something happened along the way and it changed distributors? In any case, we now know when this thing is going to arrive.

Steven Kostanski (The Void) is in the director's chair. This franchise has always been about pure cheese and nothing more, but it has managed to endure for a very long time. Will this prove to be an unexpectedly great return of the long-running horror series? We'll know soon enough. Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer for a full trailer reveal. While we wait for that, be sure to check out the new Leprechaun Returns poster for yourself below. This news was first reported by Bloody Disgusting.