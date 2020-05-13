NFL star LeSean McCoy wishes he never would have spoiled Avengers: Endgame. McCoy was able to see the highest grossing movie of all time before most of the world, thanks to some friends in high places at Marvel Studios. The NFL star is a huge Marvel Cinematic Universe fan and was genuinely excited after he saw Endgame ahead of the world, though he was a bit sad due to the death of Tony Stark, which led him to post "RIP Tony Stark" on Twitter after he saw the movie. MCU fans were furious, to say the least.

In a new interview, LeSean McCoy says that his decision to spoil Avengers: Endgame is "the worst decision of my life." While McCoy is a big fan of Iron Man and Spider-Man, he didn't realize how passionate the MCU fan base is and he felt the wrath. "I didn't know the reaction of the people, I didn't know that," says McCoy. "If I knew that, I would have never tweeted that. I didn't know that people really got into them cartoons like that. I apologize. It was terrible."

LeSean McCoy took his son to the advanced screening of Avengers: Endgame and he's way more into the MCU. After watching Tony Stark sacrifice his life to save half of the universe, McCoy's son was more than a little upset. To be fair, there were adults who were freaking out in the movie theater when watching Endgame for the first time. McCoy had this to say about his son's reaction to the movie.

"Now, I'm not familiar with this. As a kid, I watched the Marvel films. I'm 31, I don't watch it like I used to. But, I didn't know people watched it like that. So, when we go watch the movie, he's like Iron Man and Spider-Man are my favorite guys. So, the entire time, he's like 'Oh my God!' He's loud in the movie theater."

Social media exploded when LeSean McCoy spoiled the Tony Stark death for everybody. However, Robert Downey Jr. had previously talked about hanging up the armor for a few years prior. While a lot of MCU fans didn't expect the character to die on the big screen, most of them knew it was the end of the road for Robert Downey Jr. Plus, it's hard to keep secrets with social media looking to spoil just about everything at every turn.

Regardless, LeSean McCoy is deeply sorry for ruining Avengers: Endgame for the world. Even MCU fans who thought following a football player would keep them away from spoilers were way off the mark. A lot of fans will stop following certain accounts or following certain websites in an effort to avoid spoilers. McCoy fans now know to stay away from his feed if there's a big movie coming out. You can watch the interview with LeSean McCoy below, thanks to Kyle Brandt's Twitter account.

Remember when LeSean McCoy tweeted about Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame before anybody saw it?



